Car drove off after hitting pedestrian in Masterton - police

Police are asking the public to come forward with information after a person was hit by a car in Wellington on Tuesday evening.

In a statement on Wednesday, police said the driver stopped briefly before driving off.

The incident took place on Chapel St about 9pm.

"It is possible the pedestrian has run in front of the vehicle and been hit. The car stopped briefly, before driving off," the police statement said.

"A bystander tried to get the vehicle to stop and we would like to speak with the driver to assist our inquiries into the circumstances."

Police said the pedestrian received minor to moderate injuries and has been admitted to hospital.

The car, a silver saloon, may have some minor damage to the bonnet.

Police would like to speak to the driver of the car, any witnesses to the incident or anyone who has CCTV footage of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 105, quoting event number P049197786, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.