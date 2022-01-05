'Bubbly, caring' Auckland mum of six killed on Xmas Day

A woman hit and killed by a car in Auckland on Christmas Day was a mother of six.

Charlotte Tyrrell (Source: Supplied)

A fundraiser has been launched for the family of Charlotte Tyrrell, 28, who died after being hit in New Windsor around 10pm on December 25.

A Givealittle page set says Tyrrell was mother to six "beautiful" children aged 7, 6, 5, 3, 1 and 2 months old.

"We love her and her children very much and are in shock that she was taken away from us at the young age of 28. She had so much to live for, she was bubbly, caring and a very strong woman. We have a long road ahead of us as a family to sort out her affairs, funeral and raise her children."

In a statement to the NZ Herald, Tyrrell's family said "what was meant to be a happy, family-filled day ended in our worst nightmare".

Tens of thousands of dollars have been donated so far.

Seventeen people died during the official holiday period, the highest number in five years.