Auckland trampoline park named Covid-19 location of interest

An Auckland trampoline park has been named as a Covid-19 location of interest.

Jump Takanini. (Source: Google Maps)

The Ministry of Health has listed Jump Takanini as a “close contact” location.

It was visited on December 28 and on Monday, January 3.

The times concerned are 10.30am-1pm on December 28 and 10.30am-1pm on Monday.

The health advice for those exposed on those dates at those times is to isolate, get a test straight away and five days after being exposed.

People are asked to record their visit by heading to the ministry’s locations of interest page or by calling Healthline on 0800 358 5453 so contact tracers can get in touch.

The ministry says further isolation and testing requirements will then be provided by public health.

Jump Takanini being named as a location of interest comes about 18 hours after Longroom in Ponsonby was also listed as a “close contact” location.

Anyone who visited the nightclub on New Year’s Eve from 10.07pm through to 1.50am on January 1 is also asked to isolate, get a test straight away and five days after exposure to the virus.

Other “close contact” locations of interest have been announced since January 1 in the Bay of Plenty and Auckland.