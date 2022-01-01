Church, sports bar among BOP Covid locations of interest

A church, café, restaurant, bowling club and sports bar are among fresh Covid-19 locations of interest in the Bay of Plenty.

The Comm restaurant in Whakatāne. (Source: Google Maps)

They were named by the Ministry of Health on Saturday and are in Tauranga, Mount Maunganui, Whakatāne, Te Puke and Kawerau.

Café Botannix Bethlehem was visited on December 21 between 12.45pm and 2.30pm.

St Thomas More Church in Mount Maunganui was visited on Boxing Day from 8am to 10.30am.

Cayman’s Sports Bar in Kawerau was visited on Boxing Day and December 27, from 2.15pm to 10pm and 11am to 6pm respectively.

The Comm in Whakatāne was visited on December 27 from 11.15am to 2.30pm.

Te Puke Bowling Club was visited on December 28 from 8.15am to 5pm.

All of the locations are considered “close contact”, meaning those who were there at the dates and times specified must isolate, get a test straight away and five days after being exposed.

There are 100 active Covid-19 cases in the Bay of Plenty DHB area, according to Ministry of Health data.

On Friday, 19 new cases were reported in the region. The next update from the ministry is on Sunday.