Six Covid-19 cases linked to Auckland escort agency

Six Covid-19 cases have been linked to Auckland massage parlour and escort agency The Pelican Club.

The Pelican Club in Auckland. (Source: Google Maps)

The Ministry of Health announced it and two other Auckland adult entertainment venues as locations of interest on Sunday.

The Northern Region Health Coordination Centre says anyone who visited The Pelican Club between December 22 and New Year’s Eve should isolate for 10 days from their last visit.

The times concerned are from 12am December 22 to 11.59pm December 31.

Visitors during this period also need to get tested five and eight days after they were last at the venue, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

If symptoms develop at any time during the 10-day isolation period, people are asked to get a test immediately.

Visitors should stay home until all test results come back negative.

Those who visited between December 22 and 31 are also asked to visit the ministry’s locations of interest page to record their visit online or call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

This is so contact tracers can provide further advice, the NRHCC said.

People who work at the Pelican Club are receiving advice from the manager which is specific to their situation.

Strip club The Mermaid Club on Gore St and escort agency Femme Fatale on Wellesley St West have also been named as Covid-19 locations of interest.