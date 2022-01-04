Three people, including child, drown in separate incidents

Three people have drowned in separate incidents around the country on Tuesday.

Police said a child died at Kai Iwi Lakes in Northland shortly after 2pm.

"A rescue helicopter was dispatched and a child was located unresponsive. Despite the best efforts of members of the public and then paramedics performing CPR, the child has sadly died," police said.

Meanwhile, another person died at Waiwera Beach north of Auckland after getting into difficulty in the water.

Emergency services were called around 1.30pm after the person was reported unresponsive, police told 1News on Tuesday.

"A person was reported to be unresponsive after getting into difficulty in the water. CPR has been provided at the scene but unfortunately the person has died," police said.

Waiwera Beach in Auckland. (Source: istock.com)

Police then confirmed a 28-year-old man died while swimming in the Waingaro River, west of Ngāruawāhia, on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the river at 1.45pm.

Police said Fire and Emergency NZ had dispatched a jetski to search the river. St John was also in attendance.

"The man was located, and attempts were made to resuscitate him. However, he has sadly died at the scene," police said.

"Police extends its condolences to the man’s family and loved ones."

All three deaths will be referred to the Coroner.

A 30-year-old woman also died on Tuesday afternoon at a beach in Mangawhai Heads.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, police said they were called to a report of "a medical incident" involving one person on the beach near Mangawhai Heads Road about 4.30pm.

"Police and St John ambulance attended and attempts were made to revive the woman. Sadly, she died at the scene," the statement said.

"Police extends condolences to the woman's family."

Police are making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner.

It comes amid a "horrific day" on the water around the country, according to Water Safety New Zealand.