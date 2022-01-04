NSW records 8 Covid deaths, record-high 35,054 new cases

NSW has racked up another daily case record after reporting 35,054 new Covid-19 infections and eight deaths.

Sydney residents wear masks as they wait for public transport. (Source: istock.com)

The cases logged in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday, local time, were diagnosed from 108,844 tests.

The number of people in hospital has risen to 1491, from 1344 reported on Tuesday.

Of those, 119 are in intensive care units, an increase of 14, NSW Health said on Wednesday.

While ICU numbers are rising, the tally is short of the peak of 244 seen in September.

Meanwhile, the processing of PCR Covid-19 tests across the state continues to stall with more people facing longer wait times to get their results, long testing queues and reduced operating hours at testing sites.

At the same time, NSW residents are finding it hard to source rapid antigen at-home tests, which are recommended before heading to a PCR testing centre.

Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant warned on Tuesday processing and supply issues were likely concealing the true number of infections across the state.

NSW Labor leader Chris Minns said this was unacceptable.

"It's important that people know whether they've got the disease or not. That's the minimum requirement of the state and federal government," he said outside a crowded testing clinic on Tuesday.

"You can't have a situation where people, like in the line behind me, are baking in the sun for hours, potentially infected with the Covid disease, and then at the end of it being turned away from these important PCR testing facilities."

Many testing sites are operating at reduced hours until January 10.

Meanwhile, Victoria has recorded 17,636 new Covid-19 cases, with nearly one in three tests coming back positive.

There were 11 deaths reported in Wednesday's figures, with testing numbers dropping slightly below 60,000 again.

Active cases are now at 51,317.

There are 591 people in hospital and 20 on ventilators.

By 8am local time, more than 30 state-run sites had temporarily suspended testing because they reached capacity. By 9am it was more than 40 sites.

That's on top of 54 testing sites run by four private pathology providers, which have temporarily suspended operations until at least January 9 to allow their labs to catch up on a backlog of tests.