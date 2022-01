Police are advising motorists of significant congestions through the Karangahake Gorge on SH2.

They say travel is very slow from Paeroa to Waihi and on surrounding roads.

The Gold Rush music festival in Waihi, combined with holiday traffic, is likely to be contributing to the delays, police say.

Motorists are asked to delay their journey if possible but to remain patient if they must travel.