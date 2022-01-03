Police continue appeal for witnesses to Southland sex assault

Police are continuing their appeal for witnesses after the alleged sexual assault of a young woman in Southland on Saturday.

Bates St, looking towards John St, Riverton. (Source: Google Maps)

Investigators first appealed for witnesses to the Riverton incident on Sunday.

Now they want anyone who was travelling on foot or a push bike in the vicinity of Bates and John streets between 12.30-12.50am on Saturday, January 1 to come forward.

The young woman had been walking home after attending a New Year’s Eve celebration when the alleged incident occurred, police earlier said.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220101/8606.

They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.