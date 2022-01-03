Police continue appeal for witnesses to Southland sex assault

Source: 1News

Police are continuing their appeal for witnesses after the alleged sexual assault of a young woman in Southland on Saturday.

Bates St, looking towards John St, Riverton.

Bates St, looking towards John St, Riverton. (Source: Google Maps)

Investigators first appealed for witnesses to the Riverton incident on Sunday.

Now they want anyone who was travelling on foot or a push bike in the vicinity of Bates and John streets between 12.30-12.50am on Saturday, January 1 to come forward.

READ MORE: Police appeal for witnesses following Southland sex assault

The young woman had been walking home after attending a New Year’s Eve celebration when the alleged incident occurred, police earlier said.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220101/8606.

They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeSouthland

Popular Stories

1

Person in serious condition after ‘water incident’ in Waihi

2

DJ Omicron case will not be referred to police, MoH says

3

27 new Covid-19 cases to report in community

4

A dozen quirky new laws you may not have heard of

5

Man who died after Auckland velodrome ‘altercation’ named

Latest Stories

Christchurch man visiting Wellington reported missing

Person in serious condition after ‘water incident’ in Waihi

Police speak to pair after fatal Waikato crash

Police continue appeal for witnesses to Southland sex assault

Police warn of heavy congestion through Karangahake Gorge

Related Stories

Man charged after woman critically injured in Taupō stabbing

Man who died after Auckland velodrome ‘altercation’ named

Altercation took place before man died in hospital – police

Investigation ongoing after baby left with serious injuries