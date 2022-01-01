Police appeal for witnesses following Southland sex assault

Police are appealing for witnesses following the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Southland on Saturday.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

The woman was walking home after attending a New Year’s Eve celebration when the alleged incident occurred in Riverton, police said.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of John Street or Bates Street between 12.45am and 1.30am on January 1, or anyone who has information that may assist the investigation, has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting job number 220101/8608.

They can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.