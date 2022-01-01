Investigation ongoing after baby left with serious injuries

Police are continuing to investigate after a three-month-old baby was admitted to Christchurch Hospital on New Year’s Eve with serious injuries.

Police at the scene where a baby was injured in Christchurch. (Source: 1News)

A scene examination is ongoing at a property on Cuffs Road, in Wainoni, as police work to establish the circumstances behind the incident, Detective Inspector Michael Ford said in a statement.

He said residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the coming days.

“Any incident like this involving such a young and vulnerable child is extremely concerning and unsettling for the community and we thank them for their support and cooperation as we work to determine what has occurred,” Ford said.

Christchurch Hospital. (Source: istock.com)

Anyone with information about how the baby was injured has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 211231/7575, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.