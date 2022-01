Firefighters are battling against a cliff-top fire in Auckland’s Long Bay Regional Park.

Long Bay coastal walk in Auckland. (Source: istock.com)

By Claudia Toxopeus

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) told 1News they were called to the scene just after 7pm on Sunday after gorse on the track caught ablaze.

A helicopter with a monsoon bucket was on its way but has now been turned around.

Instead crews are using equipment from the park ranger to put out the flames.

FENZ said the blaze’s remote location was proving a challenge.