Adult entertainment venues new Covid locations in Auckland

Two escort agencies and a strip club are among new Covid-19 locations of interest in Auckland.

The Pelican Club in Auckland. (Source: Google Maps)

Massage parlour and escort agency The Pelican Club in Eden Terrace was visited on December 22, 23 and 29 into 30.

The visit on December 29 into 30 has been deemed “close contact”. Those there between 5.41pm on December 29 and 5am on December 30 are being asked to isolate, get a test straight away and five days after exposure.

The other visits occurred from 11-11.45pm on December 22 and December 23 from 1.10-2.10am.

People who were there during these times are asked to get a test straight away and to stay home until it comes back negative.

Strip club The Mermaid on Gore St in the CBD was visited on December 22 into December 23 from 11.40pm-1am.

The health advice there is also to get a test straight away and to stay home until a negative test comes back.

Escort agency Femme Fatale on Wellesley St West in the CBD was frequented on December 23 from 3-5.20am.

People there during that time are also asked to get a test straight away and to stay home until it comes back negative.

The Ministry of Health also announced new locations of interest in the Bay of Plenty and Taupō on Sunday.