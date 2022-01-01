Three-month-old baby hospitalised with serious injuries

An investigation has been launched after a three-month-old baby was admitted to Christchurch Hospital on New Year’s Eve with serious injuries.
Detective Inspector Michael Ford says a scene examination is underway at an address on Cuffs Rd, Wainoni.
It is to help investigators determine what had happened, he said.
Anyone who may have information on how the baby sustained the injuries is asked to contact Christchurch Police on 105, quoting file number 211231/7575.
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.