Three-month-old baby hospitalised with serious injuries

An investigation has been launched after a three-month-old baby was admitted to Christchurch Hospital on New Year’s Eve with serious injuries.

Police at the scene where a baby was injured in Christchurch. (Source: 1News)

Detective Inspector Michael Ford says a scene examination is underway at an address on Cuffs Rd, Wainoni.

It is to help investigators determine what had happened, he said.

Christchurch Hospital. (Source: istock.com)

Anyone who may have information on how the baby sustained the injuries is asked to contact Christchurch Police on 105, quoting file number 211231/7575.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.