Altercation took place before man died in hospital – police

Police say an altercation took place between two groups in a South Auckland sports bowl car park before a man later died in hospital.

Investigators at the Manukau Sports Bowl. (Source: 1News)

The 21-year-old died in Middlemore Hospital after arriving with critical injuries in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, Counties Manukau Police, said investigators had now finished their scene examination at the Manukau Sports Bowl after establishing an altercation had taken place.

A post-mortem is being carried out on the man today.

Formal identification has also been completed, but the man’s name is not being released until all of his next of kin have been told of his death.

“Police, along with Victim Support are working to support the victim’s family at this difficult time,” Bright said.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with them.

“An investigation into the death is well underway and we can assure our community that we are following a number of lines of inquiry.”

Anyone with information about the altercation at the velodrome between the hours of 5am and 6am is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220101/8975.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.