Investigation launched after man dies in South Auckland

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man died after arriving at an Auckland hospital with critical injuries on Saturday morning.

Investigators at the Manukau Sports Bowl. (Source: 1News)

The man arrived at Middlemore Hospital at 6am, and died a short time later, Detective Inspector Karen Bright said in a statement.

"Police are in the very early stages of our investigation and are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death which remain unclear at this time," she said.

A scene examination is currently underway at the velodrome in Manukau, South Auckland.

“Formal identification procedures are underway and we are working to ensure the man’s family is provided with Victim Support at this difficult time.”