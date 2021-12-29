1 dead, 8 injured in 3-car crash in Far North

One person has died after a three-car crash on State Highway 1 in Pukenui, Northland.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

Police said the person died at the scene and a “number of others” were injured.

A police spokesperson said early information suggested one person is critically injured, two others are in a serious condition, and a further five people have moderate to minor injuries.

The road is open, but motorists are told to expect delays.

Police, emergency services, and the Serious Crash Unit are at the scene.

This brings the road toll for the official holiday period to eight as of Wednesday afternoon.

The official Christmas and New Year’s holiday period ends at 6am on January 5, 2022.

