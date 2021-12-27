Body, believed to be missing teen, found in Canterbury river

A man’s body, believed to be that of a missing 18-year-old, has been recovered from Canterbury’s Waimakariri River, police say.

Waimakariri River file image. (Source: istock.com)

Formal identification is yet to take place, but police believe it is the same teen who was reported missing on the evening of December 22 after he jumped into the river near Kairaki, Christchurch, and didn’t resurface.

The body was found at about 3.30pm on Monday by a member of the public.

“Police’s thoughts and sympathies go out to his family, who have requested privacy at this difficult time.”

Police thanked those who helped with search efforts, including a search and rescue helicopter and surf lifesaving members.

The search was suspended on Christmas Day.

The death has been referred to the coroner.

