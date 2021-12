A search and rescue operation is underway after a swimmer went missing in a North Canterbury river on Wednesday evening.

Waimakariri River file image. (Source: istock.com)

Emergency services were notified at 7.10pm that a person had failed to surface after jumping into the Waimakariri River.

"An extensive search and rescue operation is currently under way," police say.

According to Stuff, there are reports the person missing is a teenager.