Man to appear in court over fatal Flat Bush shooting

A man is due to appear in court following the death of a man at a home in the Auckland suburb of Flat Bush on Boxing Day.

Police were called to an address in Flat Bush after neighbours reported gunshots.

At about 1.15am, police said they received an emergency call from a resident on Bezar Place who heard gunshots.

Armed Offender Squad members were among officers to respond, climbing through a window in the home before safely taking out several occupants, including a child.

Shortly after 8am, a man inside the home surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

The 38-year-old has since been charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm, Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Va’aelua said in a statement.

The man is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Monday, and further charges are being considered.

Police will remain at the property as the investigation continues, including a scene examination at the house.

A post-mortem is expected to be carried out on Tuesday.

Police are unable to release the name of the victim until he is formally identified and his next of kin have been notified.

“Police would like to thank residents for their patience and understanding at this time while police continue to carry out our work.

“We would like to reassure the community that we are not seeking anybody else in relation to this incident.”