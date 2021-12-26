Body found in South Auckland home at end of tense standoff

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a South Auckland home at the conclusion of a dramatic standoff where police climbed through a window to rescue people.

Police said in a statement the serious incident in Bezar Place, Flat Bush, had been resolved. (Source: 1News)

At about 1.15am on Boxing Day, police said they received an emergency call from a resident on Bezar Place in Flat Bush who heard gunshots.

Armed Offender Squad members were among officers to respond, climbing through a window in the home before safely taking out several occupants from, including a child.

Negotiators then made contact with a 38-year-old man inside the home and continued to engage with him as the morning continued, Detective Inspector Fa'amanuia Va'aelua of Counties Manukau District Criminal Investigations said.

Shortly after 8am, the man surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

The body of another man was then located inside the property, and a homicide investigation now underway.

“I also want to acknowledge the bravery demonstrated by the officers who went into the home and brought the occupants out safely,” Va'aelua said.

Residents will notice a continued police presence in the area, he said.