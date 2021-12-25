Queen remembers ‘beloved Philip’ in Christmas message

The Queen remembered her “darling Philip” and paid tribute to his life of service during her Christmas message this year.

Her Majesty’s address opened with a recording of her describing Prince Philip, who died aged 99 earlier this year, as her “strength and stay all these years”.

This image, provided by the palace, shows the Queen in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. (Source: Supplied)

“Although it is a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year especially I understand why,” she said.

“But, for me in the months since the death of my beloved Philip, I have drawn great comfort from the warmth and affection of the many tributes to his life and work from around the country, the Commonwealth, and the world.”

While her family missed Prince Philip, “I know he would want us to enjoy Christmas”, the Queen added.

“While Covid again means we can’t celebrate quite as we may have wished, we can still enjoy the many happy traditions — be it the singing of carols, as long as the tune is well-known, decorating the tree, giving and receiving presents, or watching a favourite film where we already know the ending.”

She said she experienced “great happiness” seeing those traditions passed on and occasionally updated from generation to generation.

“Prince Philip was always mindful of this sense of passing the baton. That’s why he created the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.”

She said the award, which is offered in New Zealand and in other parts of the Commonwealth, has shown “astonishing success grounded in his faith in the future”.

Keeping to the theme of passing on traditions, the Queen also praised Prince Charles and Prince William for their work in the environment, most recently during the 26th UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

She said she was “proud beyond words” of the work the pair did.

The Queen also looked ahead to February, where she would be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service.

The event would be an opportunity to enjoy “togetherness” and reflect on the changes of the past 70 years.

The Queen delivered her address from the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, with a framed photograph of her and Prince Philip arm in arm in the foreground.

In both photos, she is wearing the same sapphire chrysanthemum brooch.

This Christmas marks the first since the death of Prince Philip, who died in April, two months shy of his 100th birthday.

Last year, the Queen used the opportunity to convey a message of hope during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic and to praise the “indomitable spirit” of scientists, emergency workers and others who had risen to the challenges created by Covid-19.

Additional reporting by Associated Press.