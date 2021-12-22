Latest Christmas Day forecast mix of sun and showers

It’s looking like another classic Kiwi Christmas this year, with sunshine out in full force for most of the country on the big day.

The east coast of the North Island and eastern parts of the South Island may start off with cloud and some drizzle, but it will soon brighten up, 1News weather presenter Dan Corbett said.

However, revellers celebrating in the upper South Island – including inland Marlborough, inland Canterbury, Blenheim and potentially Nelson – have been warned to have a "Plan B" ready in case of afternoon showers.

Places like Auckland and Northland, the far south of the South Island and the West Coast, are “looking pretty good”, Corbett said.

Wanaka, Queenstown and parts of Southland may see some early cloud but “overall, those spots should do pretty well”.

“Overall this Christmas, it’s looking pretty good. There may be a bit of cloud for a few spots here in the eastern areas and maybe a few showers popping up central parts of the North Island and the upper South Island but overall, I think it’s looking pretty good for us.”

