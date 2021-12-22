56 new community Covid cases, 6 new Omicron cases at border

There are 56 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health says.

Covid-19 test (file photo). (Source: Getty)

The cases were detected in Auckland (33), Waikato (6), Bay of Plenty (11), Lakes (4), Taranaki (1), and Hutt Valley (1).

Fifty-one people with Covid-19 are in hospital on Wednesday, all of them but three in the Auckland region. Of those cases, seven people, all in Auckland, are in ICU or in a high dependency unit.

Six new Omicron cases have been detected at the border, bringing the total number of arrivals to New Zealand with the variant to 28.

The Ministry of Health said since December 1, a total of 45 Covid-19 cases had been found at the border. That means that, of those, about 60 per cent had the Omicron variant.

“Health and MIQ teams have been carefully planning for Omicron cases at the border and will continue to manage all arrivals cautiously,” the ministry said.

There are no community Omicron cases.

Three Covid-19 cases in recent arrivals - the variants of which are yet to be confirmed - have also been detected at the border. Two are in MIQ facilities in Auckland and the remaining is in Christchurch.

About 22,200 tests were processed on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, 28 cases were detected in the community.

More to come