Five new Hutt Valley Covid-19 locations of interest

There are 11 new Covid-19 locations of interest on Wednesday, including five in the Hutt Valley area, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Pak n Save Lower Hutt. (Source: Google Maps)

The string of Hutt Valley locations includes supermarkets, a bakery and retail store.

Four Square Naenae was visited on Saturday 18 December, 7.50pm to 8.05am.

Minimart Trentham was visited on Sunday 19 December, 11.10am to 11.20am.

Pak'nSave Lower Hutt was visited on Monday 20 December, 8.45am to 9.35am.

Warehouse Stationary Lower Hutt was visited on Monday 20 December, 11.15am to 11.30am.

Fuda Bakery Lower Hutt was visited on Tuesday 21 December, 8.55am to 9.10am.

Anyone who visited one of these locations at the specified time is asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after exposure. If symptoms develop, people are should get a test and stay at home until getting a negative test result.

"It's clear we have Covid in our community in Lower Hutt and that will be unsettling for a lot of people, but we are prepared for this and have worked really hard to get high vaccinations rates across the Hutt Valley," Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry said.

"People need to continue scanning in, follow guidelines and it's important that we are here for each other."

Other new locations of interest on Wednesday are in Papamoa, Tauranga, Mount Maunganui and Rotorua.