There are 28 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Health worker wearing PPE for Covid-19 (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

No new Omicron cases have been detected at the border, meaning the total remains at 22. Zero of the Omicron cases are in the community.

Of the 28 new community cases, 21 are in Auckland, five are in the Bay of Plenty, and two are in Taranaki.

Fifty-seven people are in hospital with the virus, including seven in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

