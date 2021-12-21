Man dies after crash near Katikati

A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 at Tahawai, near Katikati in Bay of Plenty.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

The accident happened at about 8.30pm on Tuesday.

The man who died was the driver of one of the vehicles.

Police say three occupants of the other vehicles received minor injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

The road has been opened, after being closed in both directions for some time last night.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

