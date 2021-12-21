Ex-Lake Alice staffer accused of abusing children named

Name suppression has been lifted for the man charged in relation to historic abuse of children at Lake Alice psychiatric hospital in the 1970s.

John Corkran in court. (Source: 1News)

He is John Corkran, a former staff member.

The 89-year-old faces eight charges of injecting children in his care with a powerful sedative as a way of punishing them.

Police say it took place between 1974 and 1977.

Hundreds of former Lake Alice patients say they suffered abuse while at the hospital during the 1970s.

Corkran has pleaded not guilty and elected a trial by jury.