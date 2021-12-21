Coll's parents beaming with pride after son's win in Cairo

Paul Coll's parents say the entire West Coast is "buzzing" from their son's achievements in squash this year and they couldn't be more proud of him.

Coll wrapped up a stellar 2021 by winning the Black Ball Open in Cairo on Tuesday morning, taking down World No.1 Ali Farag of Egypt in straight sets.

He was quickly on the phone soon after messaging his friends and family, including mum and dad Julie and Mike.

The pair told 1News they were delighted for their son.

"The whole of the West Coast is just buzzing with what he's achieved this year," Mike said.

"The three titles [British Open, Canary Wharf Classic and Black Ball], beating the World No.1 three times in a row - everybody is just super proud of where he's come from.

"And Paul really loves coming back to the coast. His roots are always here."

Paul Coll poses after winning the Black Ball Open. (Source: Photosport)

Coll's efforts this year have seen him surge to World No.2 after spending a long time at rank five in his career.

Julie said the rank was getting to him so she offered some motherly advice.

"When he was No.5 he sort of wasn't that happy and putting a lot of pressure on himself to be No.1," she said.

"I remember saying to him then, 'just forget about being No.1. You're living a great life. Just take the pressure off yourself and enjoy what you're doing'.

"He's gone from sitting around rank five to doing a big jump!"

The pair said a significant contributor in their son's progress has been his coach Rob Owen's recent input.

"I can't believe the improvement he's made this year, it's just all clicked for him," he said.

"[Paul] said he now actually understands the game of squash," Julie added.

"He was No.4 in the world but it's only now that he understands the game of squash!"

While plenty of congratulatory messages were shared along with a few posing images from Paul with the trophy in a family chat after the final, the World No.2 won't be able to celebrate in person with his family any time soon due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As such, he won't be home for Christmas either which while his parents agree is tough, Tuesday's triumph will soften the blow.

"At least now he can go out and celebrate the year that he's had," Julie said.

"It's really made our Christmas and his."