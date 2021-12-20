NZ's Paul Coll wins Black Ball Open in Cairo

New Zealand squash player Paul Coll has beaten World No.1 Egyptian Ali Farag in the final to win the latest PSA World Tour event in Cairo.

Paul Coll. (Source: Photosport)

The 29-year-old from Greymouth defeated Farag in straight games, 11-7, 11-5, 13-11 in 62 minutes in the Black Ball Open title decider.

The win continues Coll's impressive year of results.

Coll, who has climbed to World No.2 in the rankings, has won three major titles; the British Open, Canary Wharf Classic and the Black Ball Open.

Coll said Tuesday's final victory in Cairo was satisfying.

"It was a real test for me tonight. I wanted to really make it tough for him. I stuck with my game plan form the world go.

"It was actually one of my goals was to win in Egypt. I really wanted to do it. It's a really great place to come here, there's so many great players. I'm really proud to win. I had my one supporter in the crowd, Elijah (fellow New Zealand player Elijah Thomas) in the crowd, thanks for the support and thanks for the support of everyone back home too."

Coll is the first non-Egyptian to win a PSA World Tour event in the nation since 2017.

He now prepares for the Tournament of Champions held at Grand Central Station in New York in mid-January.