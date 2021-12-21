Child with Covid-negative MIQ traveller missing from hospital

A traveller from MIQ who tested negative for Covid-19 and discharged themselves from Auckland's Middlemore Hospital was accompanied by a child, the Ministry of Health has revealed.

The traveller was transferred to the hospital from an MIQ facility on Sunday night. They did not return to MIQ.

The Ministry of Health said the child was also taken to hospital in the ambulance with their parent because they were too young to be left unattended.

The parent and the child left Middlemore’s emergency department at about 2am on Monday.

The parent returned two negative Covid-19 tests - a day zero test in MIQ and a further rapid antigen test at the hospital on Sunday.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

“We want to reiterate the importance of the pair returning to managed isolation to complete their isolation period and to have further testing on day three and day six,” the Ministry of Health said.