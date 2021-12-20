Covid negative MIQ traveller missing from hospital in Auckland

A traveller who tested negative for Covid-19 discharged themselves from Auckland's Middlemore Hospital after being transferred there from an MIQ facility on Sunday.

Middlemore Hospital.

The traveller, who returned a negative day zero test for Covid-19 after entering New Zealand, had been transferred to the hospital from an MIQ facility at midnight on Sunday, a Northern region Health Coordination Centre spokesperson said on Monday in a statement.

"The patient later left the Emergency Department at around 2am. The patient was not discharged and police were notified at 2.25am," the spokesperson said.

"While the person has tested negative for Covid-19 twice since arriving in New Zealand, it is important that they complete their period of isolation."

The police are working to locate the person.