Covid negative MIQ traveller missing from hospital in Auckland

Source: 1News

A traveller who tested negative for Covid-19 discharged themselves from Auckland's Middlemore Hospital after being transferred there from an MIQ facility on Sunday.

Middlemore Hospital.

Middlemore Hospital.

The traveller, who returned a negative day zero test for Covid-19 after entering New Zealand, had been transferred to the hospital from an MIQ facility at midnight on Sunday, a Northern region Health Coordination Centre spokesperson said on Monday in a statement.

"The patient later left the Emergency Department at around 2am. The patient was not discharged and police were notified at 2.25am," the spokesperson said.

"While the person has tested negative for Covid-19 twice since arriving in New Zealand, it is important that they complete their period of isolation."

The police are working to locate the person.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Police warn public not to approach wanted man

2

Covid negative MIQ traveller missing from hospital in Auckland

3

'Racist' real estate ad pulled following 1News investigation

4

Over $1M sought in refunds for power, broadband customers

5

69 new Covid community cases, 9 new Omicron cases at border

Latest Stories

Far North scrub fire threatening township began as burn off

Lawyers call for more transparency on overstayers' visas

'Racist' real estate ad pulled following 1News investigation

Police warn public not to approach wanted man

Corrections officer in court on corruption charges

Related Stories

'Racist' real estate ad pulled following 1News investigation

Police warn public not to approach wanted man

Corrections officer in court on corruption charges

Man charged over Palmerston North hit-and-run