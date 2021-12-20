Panel named for independent review into Black Ferns' culture

New Zealand Rugby has released details on the upcoming independent review of culture in the Black Ferns environment, including who will be involved in the process.

Head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum said a review will take place but his top priority was supporting Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate.

NZR last week announced a review into the women's national side would take place after veteran Black Fern Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate said comments made by coach Glenn Moore over the years led to her having a mental breakdown.

Ngata-Aerengamate alleged in a social media post Moore had made comments during her time in the squad, telling her she didn't deserve to be in the team and was only selected to play the guitar.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, NZR said a four-person review panel has been appointed to look into the situation.

Leading employment lawyer Phillipa Muir, who also led the 2018 cultural review of New Zealand Football, will lead the group.

Muir will be joined by former Black Fern and Players Association director Tammi Wilson Uluinayau, NZR national harm prevention manager Eleanor Butterworth and All Blacks mental skills guru Gilbert Enoka.

"The scope of the review will see Black Ferns players, management, NZR and NZRPA personnel provide feedback on the team environment, with a focus on identifying and supporting improvements as well as any behavioural or wellbeing concerns," NZR said in their statement.

In a separate statement, Moore said he "welcomed" the review.

"As head coach of the Black Ferns my priority is the wellbeing of everyone involved in the Black Ferns team and achieving a healthy balance between the pressures that come from preparing and competing at an elite level of sport and achieving success at pinnacle events within a supportive environment," Moore said.

"I am committed to assisting with all aspects of this review to achieve a positive outcome and ensure we have robust support systems in place for the whole team, including players, coaches, and management.

"This review is particularly important as the Black Ferns accelerate preparations for the Rugby World Cup 2022."

NZR said the review panel would present their report to them and the Players Association by the end of February.