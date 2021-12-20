Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies aged 53

Il Divo singer Carlos Marín has died aged 53.

Il Divo singer Carlos Marín (Source: Getty)

The baritone's death was announced by the group in a statement posted to Twitter.

“It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marín, has passed away,” read the statement.

“He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.

“For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend.

“We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace.”

Marín's cause of death has not been released, however it comes after the classical crossover group had posted on December 16 that Marín was “in the hospital”.

Our dear friend and partner, Carlos, is in the hospital. We are hoping and praying for a speedy recovery. — Il Divo (@ildivoofficial) December 16, 2021

Il Divo announced on December 11 they were postponing the rest of their 2021 UK tour dates until December 2022 “due to illness”.

Marín was born in Germany and moved to Spain at the age of 12.

Il Divo - which also comprises singers Urs Buhler, David Miller and Sebastien Izambard - was formed by Simon Cowell in 2003.

I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. I am devastated Carlos Marin has passed away. He loved life. He loved performing and always had so much appreciation towards the fans who supported the group from day 1. Rest in peace Carlos. I will miss you. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) December 20, 2021

Upon hearing the news of Marín's death, Cowell posted to Twitter that he was “devastated”.