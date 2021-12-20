Efforts to put out Far North scrub fire into fourth day

Source: 1News

Efforts to put out a scrub fire in the Far North which is threatening homes are into their fourth day.

Kaimaumau residents evacuated on Sunday night as firefighters battled a rapidly-spreading scrub fire.

Kaimaumau residents evacuated on Sunday night as firefighters battled a rapidly-spreading scrub fire.

The fire on Department of Conservation land in Kaimaumau has burnt through more than 2000 hectares since it began on Saturday afternoon.

1News understands the fire began as a burnoff which got out of control.

It has seen residents in the village evacuated and Fire and Emergency's Northland district manager, Wipari Henwood, says they may not be able to return until Wednesday.

Ten helicopters, around 30 firefighters and heavy machinery are at the scene on Tuesday.

Henwood said on Monday evening those fighting the fire were changing tactics to be more defensive.

This was down to danger to crews on the ground and swampy terrain hampering heavy machinery.

Helicopters would be taking charge of a containment line near the highway, while crews and heavy machinery would focus their efforts on the 12m-wide containment line around the village moving forward.

New ZealandNorthland

Popular Stories

1

Strong winds in Wellington see flights cancelled

2

Arrests after pair shot in head with paintball gun in Auckland

3

QLD woman bites cop, strangles dog after mask refusal

4

Police warn public not to approach wanted man

5

$1m worth of silver bullion stolen from truck in Australia

Latest Stories

Green Party co-leaders worried about disinformation

Prisoners to get roast chicken for Christmas lunch

NZ's Paul Coll wins Black Ball Open in Cairo

Efforts to put out Far North scrub fire into fourth day

Arrests after pair shot in head with paintball gun in Auckland

Related Stories

No guarantee Northland houses safe from huge scrub fire

Far North scrub fire threatening township began as burn off

33 pilot whales die in Far North mass stranding

Boy, 12, jointly charged with murder of Northland man