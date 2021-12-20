Efforts to put out Far North scrub fire into fourth day

Efforts to put out a scrub fire in the Far North which is threatening homes are into their fourth day.

Kaimaumau residents evacuated on Sunday night as firefighters battled a rapidly-spreading scrub fire.

The fire on Department of Conservation land in Kaimaumau has burnt through more than 2000 hectares since it began on Saturday afternoon.

1News understands the fire began as a burnoff which got out of control.

It has seen residents in the village evacuated and Fire and Emergency's Northland district manager, Wipari Henwood, says they may not be able to return until Wednesday.

Ten helicopters, around 30 firefighters and heavy machinery are at the scene on Tuesday.

Henwood said on Monday evening those fighting the fire were changing tactics to be more defensive.

This was down to danger to crews on the ground and swampy terrain hampering heavy machinery.

Helicopters would be taking charge of a containment line near the highway, while crews and heavy machinery would focus their efforts on the 12m-wide containment line around the village moving forward.