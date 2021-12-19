Firefighters battle large blaze in central Auckland

Source: 1News

Firefighters are battling to put out a large blaze that has broken out in Epsom on Sunday evening.

Several fire engines attend a large fire in Epsom.

Several fire engines attend a large fire in Epsom. (Source: 1News)

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they were called to the scene at the scene on the corner of Manukau Rd and Onslow Rd at 8.20pm.

Eleven trucks were attending the scene at the large 20m x 30m building.

While the spokesperson could not confirm the name of the building, an eyewitness told 1News the fire appeared to be coming from Crockers Property Management, which sits on the corner of Manukau Rd and Onslow Ave.

There are no injuries and no spread of the fire, the FENZ spokesperson said.

