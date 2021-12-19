Boy, 12, jointly charged with murder of Northland man

A 12-year-old boy has become the second person to be charged with murder over the death of 62-year-old Ōkaihau man, Michael John Biggins.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

He has been jointly charged with a 15-year-old who is already before the courts, Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell of Northland Police, said.

Biggins died after he was pulled from a crashed car in a paddock on Imms Rd in Ōkaihau, near Kaikohe, a short distance from where he lived, in September.

At the time police said it appeared he had died from previously inflicted injuries, not the crash.

The 12-year-old boy is expected to appear in the Kaikohe Youth Court on Monday.

"Police continue to support Mr Biggins' family at this extremely difficult time," Dalzell said.