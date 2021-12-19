Boy, 12, jointly charged with murder of Northland man

Source: 1News

A 12-year-old boy has become the second person to be charged with murder over the death of 62-year-old Ōkaihau man, Michael John Biggins.

A file image of a police car.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

He has been jointly charged with a 15-year-old who is already before the courts, Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell of Northland Police, said.

Biggins died after he was pulled from a crashed car in a paddock on Imms Rd in Ōkaihau, near Kaikohe, a short distance from where he lived, in September.

At the time police said it appeared he had died from previously inflicted injuries, not the crash.

The 12-year-old boy is expected to appear in the Kaikohe Youth Court on Monday.

"Police continue to support Mr Biggins' family at this extremely difficult time," Dalzell said.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeNorthland

Popular Stories

1

Boy, 12, jointly charged with murder of Northland man

2

Women attack Adelaide Kmart security guard, toss items

3

Omicron outbreak would mirror NSW's leap in cases - expert

4

Israel's PM says kids must be vaccinated as Omicron spreads

5

Serious crash leaves one vehicle down bank near Queenstown

Latest Stories

Kane rediscovers scoring touch as Spurs, Liverpool draw 2-2

Premier League leader Man City beats ailing Newcastle 4-0

Christopher Luxon: ‘We’ve let standards slip’ in education

'Sydney sleepwalking into catastrophic disaster' - expert

Serious crash leaves one vehicle down bank near Queenstown

Related Stories

Far North township to stay out another night after blaze

Man injured in central Auckland shooting

Firefighters battle Far North vegetation blaze

Man ‘deliberately hit’ with car in Palmerston North - police