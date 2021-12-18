Firefighters battle Far North vegetation blaze

A fire which started in the Far North on Saturday is still burning today and it's expected crews will work into the night to contain it.

Rangiputa beach overlooking Kaimaumau fire. (Source: 1News)

Fire and Emergency NZ received calls about 1.30pm on Saturday about a huge blaze in Kaimaumau, a remote part of the Far North.

The Kaimaumau fire at night. (Source: Mary Parrish)

The fire was covering 350 hectares, Fire and Emergency NZ said in a 4.30pm update on Sunday.

FENZ say they are working closely with council, Iwi, local orchard owners and Department of Conservation to contain the blaze.

The fire has not spread to any other properties, and there are no reported injuries, FENZ says.

They are also asking the public to stay away from the scene.