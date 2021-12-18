Video shows extent of huge Far North blaze

Fire and Emergency are battling to put out a huge blaze in a remote part of the Far North.

A FENZ spokesperson said they received calls at around 1.30pm regarding the fire in Kaimaumau, Northland.

The fire had initially engulfed approximately five hectares of vegetation in the Far North area.

Six fire engines and four helicopters were deployed, but by 5pm the blaze had grown to around 300 hectares.

FENZ said a fifth helicopter had arrived on the scene, with two more on their way.

By 6.30pm, FENZ confirmed a command unit from Whangārei was being sent up, and a command point was being established. Nine fire appliances, seven helicopters, two excavators and a bulldozer were battling the blaze.

A huge plume of smoke shows the extent of the fire near Waiharara. (Source: 1News)

Eyewitnesses could see large plumes of smoke billowing across the sky.