Police are investigating after a baby boy was admitted to Starship Hospital with critical 'non-accidental' injuries.

Auckland City Hospital and Starship children's hospital. (Source: istock.com)

The 10-month-old was admitted on Wednesday evening and remains critically ill.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said officers are examining a house in Birkdale on Auckand's North Shore.

"Police believe the child’s injuries are non-accidental and we are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this."

No arrests have been made.