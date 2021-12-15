Police warn of mail theft in lead up to Christmas

With Christmas just around the corner, police are warning people not to send gift-cards, vouchers and money through the mail, due to an increase in mail theft around this time of year.

Letterbox (Source: istock.com)

Instead, police are advising to have packages delivered to a place where someone will be home to receive them, or to a work address if you are an essential worker.

“We’re starting to head into what is traditionally the busiest time of the year for items being posted, and unfortunately we do see more instances of mail theft,” Police Investigation Support Unit Constable Cheyenne Welsh says.

“These kinds of presents are usually sent in cards and letters – which aren’t tracked, unlike larger parcels.”

If a parcel is stolen after NZ Post completes delivery of the item, the theft becomes a police matter and people will need to report the theft to the police.

NZ Post is encouraging people to check its website before they send something to see if it is prohibited.

In order to ensure your parcels arrive safely this Christmas, police also advise Kiwis to:

- Make sure your delivery instructions are clear and ask for packages not to be placed at your front door, or on top of an apartment building post box.

- If you are having stuff delivered to your house, make sure you're going to be home to sign for them, or have a secure location where they can be left.

- When disposing of packaging, make sure passers-by can’t see if you've been buying expensive items.

- Report any suspicious behaviour to police. For example; if you see a car following a courier van, an unexpected visitor knocks on your door asking for someone you don't know, or if you see people loitering around vehicles or looking into car windows.