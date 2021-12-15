Person in their 30s confirmed as youngest NZ Covid death

A person in their 30s died from Covid-19 in Auckland City Hospital last week, making them the youngest person in the country to die from the virus.

A nurse in a negative pressure room. (Source: 1News)

"The patient who passed away at Auckland City Hospital last week was in their late 30s," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health confirmed to 1News on Wednesday evening.

The case was one of two Covid deaths that were announced on Friday.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health confirmed the death of a patient at Tauranga Hospital in a written statement on Wednesday.

The country's death toll from Covid-19 now stands at 47.