Person in their 30s confirmed as youngest NZ Covid death

Source: 1News

A person in their 30s died from Covid-19 in Auckland City Hospital last week, making them the youngest person in the country to die from the virus.

A nurse in a negative pressure room.

A nurse in a negative pressure room. (Source: 1News)

"The patient who passed away at Auckland City Hospital last week was in their late 30s," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health confirmed to 1News on Wednesday evening.

The case was one of two Covid deaths that were announced on Friday.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health confirmed the death of a patient at Tauranga Hospital in a written statement on Wednesday.

The country's death toll from Covid-19 now stands at 47.

New ZealandCoronavirus PandemicAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Person in their 30s confirmed as youngest NZ Covid death

2

Matty McLean in tears as he reunites with siblings

3

'Most free I've felt' - Cairns has 'best day of rehab yet'

4

LIVE: Christchurch roads closed as torrential rain hits

5

Gisborne pair on horseback order at McDonald's drive-thru

Latest Stories

Killer robots 'threat against humanity' Government says

LIVE: Christchurch roads closed as torrential rain hits

Early Xmas looms for Auckland cricketers as borders reopen

Jokes exchanged as Parliament breaks for summer

Person in their 30s confirmed as youngest NZ Covid death

Related Stories

Wild weather strands yacht on Waiheke Island rocks

Three more charged over death of man dumped at medical centre

Northland checkpoint coordinator 'gutted' at vetting denial

Still no Omicron in NZ, aircrew contacts await results