Christchurch youths urged to seek help if needed after deaths

The deaths of three teenage boys in Christchurch in recent months has been "devastating for our community", Canterbury Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Todd says.

Police examining the scene of an assault at Countdown, Moorhouse Avenue in Christchurch. (Source: 1News)

On August 13, 16-year-old Zion Purukamu was allegedly stabbed to death at a party in Fendalton. A 16-year-old has been charged with his death, as well as leaving a 14 and 17-year-old with serious stab wounds.

Then on November 5, 16-year-old Connor Whitehead was shot dead outside a party in Casebrook. Five people are facing charges over the Burnside High School teenager's death.

In the early hours of December 4, 18-year-old Levi Haami died after being assaulted in a Countdown supermarket carpark on Moorhouse Avenue in Sydenham. A 16-year-old has denied murdering Haami.

"The tragic deaths this year of three young people under these circumstances is devastating for our community," Todd said.

"Our thoughts remain with the families and friends affected by the loss of these young people, and we thank them for their ongoing assistance and co-operation in relation to the investigations and upcoming court hearings.

"Our police teams have worked tirelessly on these serious investigations to bring a form of closure for the victims' families.

"While these three events have happened over a short period of time, we are not aware of an increase in incidents reported involving youth."

All all of these incidents are before the courts.

Connor Whitehead. (Source: Supplied)

Following the deaths of three young people in Christchurch over these recent months, on top of another Covid-disrupted year, it'd be no surprise if young people were feeling anxious or stressed.

A Youthline spokesperson told 1News their data couldn't show if there has been any increase in calls to their helpline at a regional level.

However, they added Youthline had seen a 24 per cent increase in contacts through to its helpline service this week when compared to last week.

They said this was likely to have been driven by a number of factors, though.

"Our advice for young people in the Christchurch region who have been impacted by these deaths is to speak to a trusted adult or reach out to Youthline for support," the spokesperson said.

"These tragic events have come at the end of a very challenging year for young people, and we want all young people to know that it’s ok to not be ok and support is available if they need it."

Cara Swit, Senior Lecturer in the Faculty of Health at the University of Canterbury, also told 1News the Covid-19 pandemic may have played into the heightened violence being reported.

"The pandemic has dramatically altered family life, educational and social experiences. There is a greater sense of isolation and disconnect," she said.

"These along with various other factors such as fear, anxiety, repeated lockdowns and restriction levels etc may contribute to greater violence and aggression in the community."

Swit said it was likely that the cumulative psychosocial effects of all of these events in Christchurch have impacted the incidences of violence and aggression in schools, workplaces, homes and communities, as well as awareness of the significant and negative effects of these experiences.

"What we can be certain about is the experience of earthquakes, terror attack, and the global pandemic has disrupted our society, with impacts both immediate and likely long-lasting," she said.

"Our attention should be directed to ensuring our health and wellbeing services and multi-agency professionals are equipped to confidently, effectively and efficiently support children and whānau through these impacts at the individual and community level.

"Our young people need reassurance from adults and authorities that they are protected and safe. This involves adults and authorities listening to young people and involving them in prevention and intervention efforts."

As well, Todd urged people to report any suspicious behaviour to police.

"There are a number of ways to do this: by calling 105, visiting your local police station or provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111," he said.