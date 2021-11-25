Five charged in Connor Whitehead shooting plead not guilty

Donna-Marie Lever
By Donna-Marie Lever, 1News Reporter
The five people facing charges over the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Connor Whitehead have all pleaded not guilty at the High Court in Christchurch on Friday morning.

The Burnside High School teenager was shot dead at a party in Christchurch on November 5.

Four of the accused have been granted continued name suppression, but 1News can now name Nicholas McKay, charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

The two murder accused remain in custody, while three others have been granted bail.

Connor Whitehead’s family were in the public gallery for the hearing.

A tentative trial date has been set down for May 2023.

