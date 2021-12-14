'A number of' new Covid-19 cases reported in South Taranaki

There are "a number of" new Covid-19 community cases in South Taranaki on Wednesday, according to the Taranaki District Health Board.

Covid-19 testing sign in Taranaki (Source: Supplied)

In a media release on the DHB's website, it said there was "a number of positive Covid-19 infections associated with the Eltham case announced on the weekend".

"The case is not linked to any of the previously reported cases in New Plymouth or Waitara and is currently isolating at home," the Ministry of Health said in first announcing the case on Sunday.

The new case was added to New Zealand's official tally on Monday.

Taranaki DHB said the new associated cases on Wednesday are isolating at home while work is underway to identify close contacts and locations of interest.

"Locations considered high risk to the public will be shared on the Ministry of Health’s website as soon as they’re available," the DHB advised.

When contacted by 1News, the Ministry of Health said further details on the cases would provided in Wednesday's Covid-19 update around 1pm. The new numbers will be released in a statement as there is no press conference.

However, Stuff is reporting there are 11 new cases at one school alone.