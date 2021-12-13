Young boy who died in Napier sea named

The name of the five-year-old boy who died in the sea off Napier's Marine Parade on Friday has been named.

The beach off Napier's Marine Parade. (Source: istock.com)

He was Te Karauna Waihirere Manawa Tua Tahi o Te Ora Tamaiti Te Rangi Issac Jerricoh Warren-Whakamoe, 5, of Ahuriri.

Police said emergency services were called at around 3.30pm on Friday after receiving a report a child was in difficulty in the sea off Marine Parade in Napier South.

Four police officers and a member of the public went into the water in an attempted rescue, but the boy tragically died.

Police said on Monday their deepest sympathies were with the boy's family, who have requested privacy at this time.

The circumstances of his death are being investigated by the coroner.