Feilding residents urged to stay home as flooding hits

Feilding residents are being urged to stay home after flooding in the Manawatū town has prompted a raft of call outs to Fire and Emergency NZ.

Flooding in Feilding. (Source: undefined)

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson says they’ve had around 30 calls for surface flooding and flooding into properties since 7pm.

Manawatū District Council reticulation teams are clearing drains where possible and the local Countdown has closed for the evening due to flooding.

The council is urging residents to stay home and avoid travel unless necessary.

It comes as heavy rain watches and warnings are in place for much of the North Island over the next 48 hours.

Tropical cyclone Ruby is also set to pass close to the North Island later this week, but is likely to stay offshore.