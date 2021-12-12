Humid, wet weather forecast for much of NZ

Many parts of New Zealand will need to brace for heavy rain over the coming days.

A person holds an umbrella in the rain (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Coromandel and Bay of Plenty were drenched overnight, but the worst looks yet to come.

A MetService heavy rain warning is in place for Bay of Plenty from 3pm Monday until 11am Tuesday, with up to 180mm of rain expected to fall inland and up to 100mm on the coast.

MetService forecaster Heath Gullery said the heavy rain could lead to flooding, slips and disruptions to travel.

"This is tracking down from the subtropics so kind of from the Coral Sea kind of tropical region, that's why it's going to bring some very warm humid air onto the country, even more so than we've seen with the last week."

He said north and east of the South Island plus parts of the North Island will be hit be the rain late on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A heavy rain warning is in place for Nelson about and west of Motueka until 10am Tuesday, with up to 150mm of rain expected to fall.

A warning is also in place for Mount Taranaki with up to 150mm of rain expected between 9pm Monday and 3pm Tuesday.

rnz.co.nz