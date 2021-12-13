MetService: 'Uncertainty' over track of tropical cyclone Ruby

There remains some "uncertainty" over the path of tropical cyclone Ruby, according to MetService on Monday.

Path of tropical cyclone Ruby.

The cyclone is currently at category 2 strength near New Caledonia.

A forecast track from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology shows Ruby heading directly over New Caledonia on Tuesday before continuing south east near New Zealand.

MetService predicts the cyclone will reach category 3 before impacting New Caledonia.

"During Wednesday tropical cyclone Ruby is expected to move southeast away from New Caledonia, and its tropical characteristics are expected to wane as it encounters cooler seas," MetService says.

"On Thursday the system is expected to move southeast past the upper North Island as a deep low.

"Most outlooks suggest the system will remain offshore to the north of the North Island, but there remains some uncertainty regarding how close to New Zealand the system will come."

The cyclone is not the weather system which is responsible for the forecast heavy rain for the North Island this week.