MetService: 'Uncertainty' over track of tropical cyclone Ruby

Source: 1News

There remains some "uncertainty" over the path of tropical cyclone Ruby, according to MetService on Monday.

Path of tropical cyclone Ruby.

Path of tropical cyclone Ruby. (Source: undefined)

The cyclone is currently at category 2 strength near New Caledonia.

A forecast track from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology shows Ruby heading directly over New Caledonia on Tuesday before continuing south east near New Zealand.

MetService predicts the cyclone will reach category 3 before impacting New Caledonia.

"During Wednesday tropical cyclone Ruby is expected to move southeast away from New Caledonia, and its tropical characteristics are expected to wane as it encounters cooler seas," MetService says.

"On Thursday the system is expected to move southeast past the upper North Island as a deep low.

"Most outlooks suggest the system will remain offshore to the north of the North Island, but there remains some uncertainty regarding how close to New Zealand the system will come."

The cyclone is not the weather system which is responsible for the forecast heavy rain for the North Island this week.

New ZealandWeather News

Popular Stories

1

Ardern: Govt continues caution in traffic light restrictions

2

All of NZ except Northland to enter Orange December 30

3

Live stream: Ardern reveals if any traffic light levels will change

4

GP's failed cancer diagnosis contributes to woman's death

5

MetService: 'Uncertainty' over track of tropical cyclone Ruby

Latest Stories

Hazlewood ruled out of second Ashes Test with side strain

Unvaccinated can get rapid antigen testing from Wednesday

All of NZ except Northland to enter Orange December 30

Live stream: Ardern reveals if any traffic light levels will change

Robinson in fine form after career-best finish in Super-G