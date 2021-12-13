Cop car rammed, driver flees police in Northland

A police car has been rammed in the Northland town of Moerewa, before the driver fled the seen.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

In a statement, a police spokesperson told 1News the vehicle and its occupants are yet to be found.

The spokesperson said it comes after police located two vehicles believed to be stolen on State Highway 1, Kamo in Whangārei at about 7.20am.

"Police were unable to follow, however the vehicles were later seen in Moerewa where police attempted to stop the vehicles," they said.

"One vehicle stopped and the other crashed into a police car before fleeing. No pursuit was initiated.

"Dog units were called to assist with the search for the outstanding vehicle and its occupants, however they were not located."

When asked, the spokesperson didn't say if any officers were injured in the ramming incident.

They also didn't say how many people were on the run or their ages when asked.

The spokesperson said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.